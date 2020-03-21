Erie County Gaming Revenue supports Erie’s homeless during COVID-19 threat

The Erie County Gaming Revenue was put to work Friday night in order to help Erie’s homeless.

With the threat from COVID-19, more homeless individuals are being turned away from already crowded shelters.

This is a problem that has been made worse by the need for social distancing.

The Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority is now putting money from the Immediate Relief Fund to work in order to help the homeless.

Councilman Carl Anderson and City Council member Kathy Schaaf have expressed concern for people out on the streets this weekend.

Anderson reached out to Perry Wood the Executive Director of ECGRA. Wood was willing to help out with the plan.

Anderson commended Wood and ECGRA’s Executive Board for putting the plan into action.

This plan allowed 70 homeless people to be sheltered through the weekend while both City and County Council can come up with a long term plan.

“This solution provides an immediate emergency relief for the inclement weather using the hotel and we’ll still be able to socially distance,” said Kathy Schaaf, Erie City Council Woman.

A helping hand for the next couple of nights. After that it’s a waiting game to see if more help is on the way during this crisis.