Erie County Girl Scouts are riding around Erie on a bus to raise money for a trip to London

This weekend is National Girl Scout Cookies weekend, so grab a box and celebrate.

The Erie County Chapter of Girl Scouts are kicking off the weekend off by traveling around the city on a bus. The Girl Scouts teamed up with ETMA to make different stops to sell the famous cookies.

Chelsey Withers was LIVE this afternoon from the bus.

Excitement is in the air as Girl Scouts are making their way around the City of Erie.

“They are working to go to London. All of their proceeds will benefit that. It’s just such an amazing experience, I really want to see the community come out and rally behind them,” said Stefanie Marshall, Girl Scouts of Western Pennsylvania.

Each of the girls selling cookies are in the eighth grade and are apart of a travel troop. This will mark the first trip to Europe for each of the girls, leading them to get excited about different things.

“We are trying a fish and chips dinner. I’m pretty interested about that, because I’ve never actually had fish,” said Paige Roward, Girl Scout.

While everyone can grab their signature favorite, there is a new cookie in town this year.

“It has surpassed our expectation. It is so delicious and people are really loving it. You’ve gotta come out and stock up on those Lemon-Ups,” said Marshall.

The girls are making five different stops on the bus, creating a bond over cookies and memories that will stick with them.

“Making friends is one of the most important parts of life, because friends will always be by your side, they’re just amazing to have. Going around the city just to sell cookies is just really, really fun,” said Roward.

The girls are scheduled to go to London at the end of June.