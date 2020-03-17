Erie County Government issues operation directives

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and her administration have authorized an eight day paid absence for all non-essential employees beginning March 18th through March 29th.

This is in anticipation of the COVID-19 outbreak. As of today no cases have been identified in Erie County.

All hiring, interviewing and job postings for County of Erie positions will be suspended during this time.

This decision comes as a result of County Executive’s Declaration of Disaster Emergency effective March 16th, 2020.

During this time, non-essential employees will not be required to report to work.

Essential employees will be required to work on site or telework as directed by their department heads.

County employees were notified of their status by the end of the business day on March 17th.

These authorizations are only until March 29th.

“As an organization we are doing our part to stabilize and prevent the spread of COVID-19 through social distancing. The administration greatly appreciates the commitment and support of all employees during this challenging time,” said Gary Lee, Director of Administration for the County of Erie.

The public is strongly urged not to visit the Erie County Courthouse or any other Erie County Facilities unless absolutely necessary during this time.