Erie County Government receives recognition for financial transparency Video

The Dahlkemper Administration is being awarded a certificate of achievement for excellence in financial reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada.

A panel found the county's comprehensive annual financial report to demonstrate a commitment to full disclosure.

Officials say this is the highest form of recognition in terms of governmental accounting and financial reporting.

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper says, "The most important thing we can do is be good stewards of the money that is entrusted upon us from the taxpayers. I'm confident and I hope everyone listening and all citizens are confident that County Government is doing that."

This is the 26th year in a row Erie County has received recognition.

Dahlkemper believes few other governments have reached that same accomplishment.