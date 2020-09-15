The Erie County Health Department announced recently that nothing has changed yet while following a federal judge’s decision on Governor Wolf’s restrictions of mass gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently the governor is working to appeal the decision. This puts the health department in a limbo until the courts rule.

“We request everyone continue to abide by orders for the gathering limits,” said David George from the Erie County Health Department.

Until then, the health department hopes to get more guidance from the state and or courts.