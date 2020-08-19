Erie County Health Department creates new “Strike Team” as schools prepare to head back to class

The Health Department has rolled out a new team to help area schools prepare for the academic school years.

The “Strike Team” acts as a third party that comes in and reviews a schools plan, helping to pinpoint anything that might have been overlooked.

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper says the county does not recommend for or against school districts holding in-person instruction.

“I think every school is a bit different in terms of what they can handle. The number of students they have, physical buildings they have. This is a very difficult decision for many reason. I don’t know if we could say we have a recommendation.” Dahlkemper said.

Melissa Lyon, the director of the Erie County Health Department is urging community residents to get their flu shot.