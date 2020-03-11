Erie County Health Department releases latest flu numbers

The Erie County Health Department releasing the latest flu numbers for Erie County.

For the week of February 23rd through February 29th, the total number of reported cases stood at 473, which resulted in 25 hospitalizations.

Today’s numbers, which reflect the week of March 1st through March 7th indicate there was an increase in the number of hospitalizations. The total number of reported cases decreased from 473 to 350.

That’s a drop of over 100. The age range most affected was between 25 and 49. Most of these cases are from flu Type A