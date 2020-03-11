Erie County Health Department releases weekly flu numbers for Erie County

The Erie County Health Department has released the latest flu numbers for the county today.

For the week of February 23rd through February 29th, the total number of reported cases stood at 473, resulting in 25 hospitalizations.

Today’s numbers, which reflect the week of March 1st through March 7th, indicate there was an increase in the number of hospitalizations, but the total number of reported cases decreased from 473 to 350. That is a drop of over 100.

The age range of those most affected were between 25 and 49 years of age. Most of the cases are from Type A flu.