Erie County Health Department reports increase in syphilis cases

The Erie County Health Department is reporting an increase in syphilis cases in 2021.

The health department is encouraging members of the community to get tested for sexually transmitted infections after this spike in cases.

Health officials said that in 2020 there were 10 reported cases and in 2021 there were 41 reported cases.

The data shows many of the cases were among people under the age of 30.

To find a variety of free testing clinics here in Erie, click here.