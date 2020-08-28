Erie County Health Department Strike Team visits Iroquois Elementary to assist with reopening plan

As students return to the classroom, we’ve heard a lot about how the Erie County Health Department is working with the school districts to ensure a safe return.

The department’s “Strike Team” visited Iroquois Elementary on Friday, assisting school administrators there with the school’s reopening plan.

The goal of the tour is to allow the strike team to understand the day-to-day operations, putting them in the footsteps of the students’ experience.

“They are trying to come up with creative ideas as to ways to make their facility and their buildings work within that realm, and be really innovative with some ideas.” said Dan Loewenheim.

For the strike team to make a visit, the school district must request it. For superintendent Shane Murray, it was a no brainer.

“A lot of people are really nervous about what effect COVID is having on our community. We had some schools take the easy way out, we want to provide an education for the area and the community.” Murray said.

In the first grade classroom, desks have been spaced out six feet apart, materials have already been placed on desks as well. Unlike years past, first and second graders will remain in the classroom for the entire day. Things like breakfast, lunch, gym and art class will all take place in the same classroom.

“It’s great. Our community here in E.C. has really put forth quite the effort to try to adhere to the guidance.” Loewenheim said.

The district has about 20% of its students attending class online. 80% are returning.

“We’re doing everything we can to make sure we can keep everyone with mask on, social distancing, and remind everyone to wash their hands. Those three things, if you continue to do that, you’re going to be as safe here as anywhere else.” Murray said.

For now, the school district is waiting on Plexiglas for each of the classroom, with students returning on September 8th.