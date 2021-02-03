Erie County health officials explain COVID-19 vaccination roll out process

Wednesday’s Erie County COVID-19 update provided some clarity on how vaccines are distributed across the commonwealth.

Melissa Lyon, Director of Public Health at the Erie County Department of Health, explained how the vaccine ordering and approval works from the local to the state level.

Lyon says approved vaccine providers order vaccines through an electronic system.

“These orders are collected by a specific deadline each week and they are compiled for the entire state of Pennsylvania by a vaccine team at the Pennsylvania Department of Health. They know what the expected demand is throughout the entire state.” Lyon said.

These requests are then compared to the amount the federal government has allocated for Pennsylvania for that week.

“Orders are being filled at a much slower rate than the community’s expectation because there’s just not enough vaccine to fill each order completely.” Lyon said.

At the local level of the eighteen approved providers in Erie County, only half of them received vaccines from the state last week.

“We only had nine receive vaccines the week of January 29th and many of those only received 100 doses.” Lyon said.

Lyon says though there are some barriers, the system is working and vaccine distribution will get easier over time.