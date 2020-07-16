Erie County helps residents with 2020 Census

If you’re still waiting to get your census done, Erie County is ready to help.

Employees from the county are at Gridley Park assisting residents on completing their census.

Residents are asked to stop by and respond to a series of questions.

The census helps determine funding to come back into the community including programs for schools, housing and utility programs to name a few.

“For every person that does not complete the census, we can potentially lose $2,100 a year every year for 10 years. It helps with funding that comes in for unexpected occurrences like COVID-19,” said Michelle Jaggi, census coordinator for Erie County.

A pop-up stand will take place again on Thursday starting at 10:30 a.m. in front of the county court house.