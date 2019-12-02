Erie County Historical Society announces complimentary weekend at Hagen History Center during Victorian Holidays

The Erie County Historical Society has announced guests can enjoy a complimentary weekend at the Hagen History Center during Victorian Holidays.

The Hagen History Center will be open to the public free of charge from Thursday, December 5th through Sunday, December 8th.

Guests will be able to step back in time and tour both the Watson-Curtze Mansion and the historic Wood-Morrison House. Both homes have been professionally decorated by the Northwest PA Allied florists Association.

The mansion has been decorated in a traditional red and green theme. Focal points include the wall of poinsettias in the solarium, a decorated 10-foot Christmas tree including 12,000 lights in the parlor, a room of nutcrackers in Mr. Watson’s den, decorated bookshelves with model toy cars in the library, and festive mantles throughout the home. The table in the dining room features a Victorian holiday tablecloth, floral arrangements and candelabras.

The Wood-Morrison House was decorated in blue and green tones representative of the Naval history of the home. Dr. Wood was the first Surgeon General of the Navy and Captain Morrison was the Captain of the Wolverine. This house features trees on the first and second floors, a festively decorated 160-year-old staircase, and a 7 1/2 ft decorated tree with 8,200 bright lights highlighting the warmth of this outstanding home.

Guests will also be able to visit the museum’s exhibits, shop for Christmas items, enjoy complimentary hot chocolate and Christmas cookies, and share a complimentary wagon ride on Friday night.

This year, the date of Victorian Holidays has been changed to coordinate with Downtown D’Lights.

Downtown D’Lights will be held Friday, December 6, starting at 5 p.m. Because of this, the Watson-Curtze Mansion will also be open on Friday evening until 8 p.m. with horse drawn carriages transporting guests to and from Perry Square and the Watson-Curtze Mansion.