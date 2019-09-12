Erie County Historical Society announces speaker series for fall 2019.

The Erie County Historical Society announces the following speakers for the fall 2019 series. All of the presentations are at 7:00pm and they will take place in the Watson-Curtze Mansion on 356 W. 6th Street.
- Wednesday, September 18- Edinboro University history Professor Jerra Jenrette “Disorderly Women and the Fight to Vote: From Margaret Brent to the Anthony Amendment. The presentation will examine the origins of the word “suffrage” as well the first woman to ask for their right to vote, the first woman to vote, Seneca Falls and forward.
- Wednesday, October 2- Erie Day School history department chair Brian Gutowski presents “The History of the Erie Day School” which will examine one of Erie’s oldest educational institutions.
- Wednesday October 16- Jerry Skrypzak, a retired Erie city police detective, crime scene investigator, photographer, author and local historian, presents “The Millcreek Flood.” This will examine the catastrophic disaster that wreaked havoc through the city of Erie and brought changes to how these natural disasters could be prevented in the future.
- Wednesday November 13- Local genealogist, researcher and contact archival assistant for the Erie County Historical Society, Claire Varrieur presents “Military Repatriation: Fulfilling Our Nation’s Promise” This presentation in conjunction with Veteran’s Day will examine the work of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) in locating next-of-kin and other family DNA donors as part of the agency’s ongoing efforts to bring home the remains of service members lost in World War II, the Korean War, and Vietnam War.