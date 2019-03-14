Erie County Historical Society featuring local Red Cross exhibit starting today

The American Red Cross of Northwestern PA has been “Helping Save Lives Since 1917”. To celebrate National Red Cross Month in March, the Erie County Historical Society is featuring an exhibit in the ballroom of the Watson-Curtze Mansion at 356 West 6th Street. The exhibit will open on March 14 and will run through May 5, 2019.

There will be no admission charge on the first 4 days of the exhibit, Thursday, March 14 through Sunday, March 17, thanks to a sponsorship by Erie Federal Credit Union.

On the Exhibit Opening weekend, Saturday, March 16, and Sunday March 17, from 11am-4pm the “Doughnut Dollies” will be featured.

“American service men in England during World War II called American Red Cross girls ‘Doughnut Dollies.'’ It was a warm and affectionate term designed to show the soldiers' appreciation for the morale-building efforts of the American Red Cross.” (Amazon) The Red Cross girls got their name as they served doughnuts to the GIs. The ECHS will feature women in Doughnut Dollie attire serving doughnuts on March 16 and 17.

The Doughnut Dollies will include ECHS intern from Edinboro University Marissa Smail, and ECHS Curatorial employee Amanda Rockwood.

Executive Director of the American Red Cross of Northwestern Pennsylvania, Pam Masi, stated “This exhibit is a collaborative effort between the Erie County Historical Society and the local chapter of the American Red Cross.” George Deutsch, Executive Director of the ECHS, stated “the ECHS is happy to be donating a portion of all ticket sales after March 17 to the local chapter of the Red Cross and ECHS curator Becky Weiser and her team have been busy planning for this event for months.”



After the opening weekend, Adult ticket prices are $10, Seniors $7.50 and Students $5.

The mansion was built in 1892 and features intricate wood carvings, multiple stained-glass windows, 12 fireplaces, a solarium, and a 3rd floor ballroom.

Restrooms are available on the 1st and 2nd floors and the mansion is handicapped accessible.

The mansion is open Winter Hours for self-guided tours, Thursday through Saturday from 11am-5pm, with the last tour beginning at 4pm. Guided tours are also available with advanced scheduling.