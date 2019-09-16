Erie County Historical Society hosting historic Walking Tour

The Erie County Historical Society will be hosting a historic Walking Tour on Wednesday, September 25th from 5:00pm until 7:00pm. You’ll be able to see inside some of Erie’s oldest and most historic homes and buildings.
The community is invited to participate in the 2019 Erie County Historical Society Walking Tour of Millionaire’s Row and other historic buildings in downtown Erie.
Here are a list of the locations on this year’s tour:
- Watson-Curtze Mansion, 356 W. 6th
- Firefighter’s Museum, 428 Chestnut St (Chestnut and 5th)
- Erie Community Foundation (Siegel-McDougle House), 459 W. 6th
- Erie County Bar Association (Oliver Elliott House), 429 W. 6th
- Diefenbach Gardens, 323 W. 6th
- The Women’s Club of Erie (Galbraith Mansion), 259 W. 6th
- First Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 245 W. 6th
- HBKS Wealth Advisors (Ross Pier Wright House) 235 W. 6th
- Gannon University’s “Old Main” (Strong Mansion) 109 W. 6th
- Victoria Inn B&B (George Carroll House) 401 Peach Street
- Erie Insurance’s Firehouse (former Pufferbelly) 414 French Street
Guests will meet in front of the Watson-Curtze Mansion at the Hagen History Center at 356 West 6th Street. The guests will purchase a $10 ticket, receive a wristband and proceed on the self-guided tour.
If you’re looking for additional information, you can contact ECHS Educator Jeff Sherry for additional information at 814-454-1813 ext. 33