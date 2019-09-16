Erie County Historical Society hosting historic Walking Tour

The Erie County Historical Society will be hosting a historic Walking Tour on Wednesday, September 25th from 5:00pm until 7:00pm. You’ll be able to see inside some of Erie’s oldest and most historic homes and buildings.

The community is invited to participate in the 2019 Erie County Historical Society Walking Tour of Millionaire’s Row and other historic buildings in downtown Erie.

Here are a list of the locations on this year’s tour:

Watson-Curtze Mansion, 356 W. 6th

Firefighter’s Museum, 428 Chestnut St (Chestnut and 5th)

Erie Community Foundation (Siegel-McDougle House), 459 W. 6th

Erie County Bar Association (Oliver Elliott House), 429 W. 6th

Diefenbach Gardens, 323 W. 6th

The Women’s Club of Erie (Galbraith Mansion), 259 W. 6th

First Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 245 W. 6th

HBKS Wealth Advisors (Ross Pier Wright House) 235 W. 6th

Gannon University’s “Old Main” (Strong Mansion) 109 W. 6th

Victoria Inn B&B (George Carroll House) 401 Peach Street

Erie Insurance’s Firehouse (former Pufferbelly) 414 French Street

Guests will meet in front of the Watson-Curtze Mansion at the Hagen History Center at 356 West 6th Street. The guests will purchase a $10 ticket, receive a wristband and proceed on the self-guided tour.

If you’re looking for additional information, you can contact ECHS Educator Jeff Sherry for additional information at 814-454-1813 ext. 33