Erie County HIV Task Force to hold awareness walk later today

The Erie County HIV Task Force and Northwest Alliance will be walking for a cause later today.

JET 24 Action News’ Samiar Nefzi was live this morning at Frontier Park where the event will be taking place.

It’s the annual HIV awareness walk at Frontier Park. The purpose of the walk is to bring awareness about ways to treat and prevent HIV.

According to the HIV Task Force, rates of the disease have been rising around the Erie region. They encourage people in Erie County to get tested annually.

This walk kicks off at Frontier Park near the LEAF Education Center. It all starts tonight starting at 5:00pm.