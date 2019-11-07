Erie County honors veterans with special ceremony

It was a day of honor for those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Erie County honoring veterans with a special ceremony today. The ceremony honoring men and women who served in the Armed Forces.

Today’s event included an Empty Table Ceremony and a Fallen Warrior Ceremony with wreath laying. Organizers say it’s important to remember sacrifices that veterans made and leading a helping hand to those who need it.

“Some of these people need your support and they’re too proud to ask for it. By the time you get to veterans treatment court, it’s too late.” said Thad Plascynski, Erie County Department of Veterans Affairs.

Veterans Day is Monday, November 11th.