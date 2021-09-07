Erie County hosts recovery celebration to raise awareness for addiction recovery

As part of National Recovery Month, Erie County hosted a celebration on September 7th to raise awareness about addiction recovery.

The event is held at St. Paul Church and featured an award ceremony honoring individuals who have shown excellence in substance use disorder recovery.

One organizer said that the county is making great strides in addressing drug addiction.

“Erie County is truly blessed with so many different programs available for folks who struggle with substance abuse and mental disorders, especially those who are actively engaged in recovery. we’ve got many programs that are residential. We can treat for detox or residential substance abuse, residential mental health programs,” said Bob Barefield, Chair of Erie County Recovery Celebration Committee.

The celebration also featured food, prizes, and giveaways.

