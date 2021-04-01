Erie County honors National Child Abuse Prevention Month

Erie County is making an effort to ensure all children’s safety.

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper issued a proclamation to honor National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

The county expects to continue to focus on the safety and well-being of youth throughout the county. It’s encouraged that if residents expect a child could endure abuse to say something immediately.

“If you suspect child abuse or if a child’s unsafe, the best thing to do is to report that and allow us to conduct an investigation.” said Lana Rees, Director of the Erie County Office of Children and Youth.

The Erie County Court House will be illuminated blue, the color for child abuse prevention, all throughout April.