An Erie County judge issued a ruling in a lawsuit filed by Wabtec with UE Locals 506 and 618 as the defendants.

Judge Erin Connelly Marucci issued several orders pertaining to the striking union workers.

Those orders prevent union workers from directly or indirectly interfering with business activities of Wabtec, engaging in physical violence or vandalism of any nature and no more than 10 picketers are allowed at any Wabtec entrance at a time, and they must be at least 10 feet apart.

In a statement from Union President Scott Slawson, he said:

“The company filed for an injunction against the union and a hearing was held this morning. The attorneys met with the judge and a preliminary injunction was approved. There were no findings or admissions of wrongdoing by the union. Wabtec has an injunction issued against them as well.”