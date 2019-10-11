Erie County Judge rules two Erie Bayfront hotels to remain tax exempt

An Erie County Senior Judge has ruled that Erie’s two Bayfront hotels should remain tax exempt; a win for the Convention Center Authority, but a loss for the City of Erie and the Erie School District.

The taxing bodies argued that rooms not used for convention center business should not fall under the state law that holds convention centers and accompanying hotels tax exempt.

These bodies claim roughly 65 percent of the rooms rented at the Sheraton and the Courtyard by Marriott do not come from convention center business.

Senior Judge John Bozza ruled that state law doesn’t make exemptions based on how the rooms are used.

If the city and school district seek an additional appeal, it would be in the state’s Commonwealth Court.