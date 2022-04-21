A local Judge has written his fifth book on infamous Erie murders.

Before writing “Erie’s Sensational Murder Trials,” Judge Dan Brabender wrote about Cathedral Prep football state championships.

His fifth book follows nine murder cases in Erie from 1895 to 1997.

Judge Brabender says there was something that pulled him in that got him to write about each case.

“There was just something about these cases. I looked at a lot of different cases, but somehow the facts and the personalities involved, for whatever reason, just had a grip on me, and these are the ones that I felt I had to write about,” said Judge Dan Brabender, Erie County Common Pleas Judge.

His book is available on Amazon, and at Warner’s Bookstore, the Erie County Historical Society and the Erie County Bar Association Office.