(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An annual program serving meals to all children in Erie County will return this summer.

The YMCA of Greater Erie Meals for Kids Program begins on June 20 and will be offered at 14 locations throughout the county. All children aged 2 through 18 are eligible for the hot and cold meals.

“In order for kids to maintain good health, they need proper nourishment as well as activities to keep their minds and bodies active,” said Gerry Vandermerwe, YMCA of Greater Erie CEO. “The Y’s Meals for Kids Program will help kids stay well-nourished and also provide extended relief to families who need support in providing more food with rising inflation costs.”

All of the meals will be served Monday through Friday. The times and locations of the meals are:

11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Erie Center for the Arts & Technology, 650 East Ave.

12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. at Neighborhood Art House, 201 E. 10th St.

1:15 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. at Mercy Anchor Community Center, 1037 E. 27th St.

1:30 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. at Lake City Apartments, 1055 Cherry St. in Lake City.

2:45 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Girard Imperial Point, 482 Shadybrook, in Girard.

4:30 to 5 p.m. at Parade Street Commons (East), 455 E. 19th St.

5:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. at Parade Street Commons (West), 314 E. 20th St.

The Downtown Y (31 W. 10th St.) will serve a snack from 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., then dinner from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

In addition to those meals, the Y will offer summer lunch and recreation programs at five City of Erie Parks. Summer lunches will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, beginning June 15, at Bayview Park, Burton Park, Columbus Park, McKinley Park and Rodger Young Park.