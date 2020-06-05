Erie County Land Bank demolishes first structure in Union City

Erie County Land Bank finally has demolished its first structure today in Union City.

A tree fell on the property of 64 Market Street, which was totaled by insurance. It was then donated to the Erie County Land Bank for blight removal.

Erie County Land Bank deals with blights throughout the county.

The coordinator of the land bank says it is vital to get rid of these properties because it impacts your health.

Blights can also impact your plans to sell your house if your house is next to a property that has a blight.

“It can actually drag down your property values. I’ve seen numbers up to 20%, so it just depends on the area and how blighted things are. But, it really affects so many parts of life,” said Christie Mahany, coordinator, Erie County Land Bank.

The land bank will be evaluating what to do next once everything is cleared from the demolition.