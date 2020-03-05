Erie County leaders proclaim March 8-14 as Catholic Sisters Week

Leaders in Erie County are recognizing women who work tirelessly to help the community.

Mayor Joe Schember along with County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and State Representatives Pat Harkins and Bob Merski each honoring catholic sisters throughout the Erie area.

Both Dahlkemper and Schember proclaimed that March 8th through March 14th will be recognized as Catholic Sisters Week.

“It’s been our privilege and honor to be a part of the Erie community. We have been blessed, we have gained as much as we have given, so thank you very much for honoring us and hopefully we can work together into the future.” said Sister Nancy Fischer, Diocese of Erie.

The two representatives along with Ryan Bizzarro and Curt Sonney wrote a citation to recognize the sisters that was presented and a copy will reside in the state House of Representatives.