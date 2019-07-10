Erie County Libraries roll out new online program

Residents throughout Erie County are now able to access all of the County Library’s resources online.

The library’s new e-card service, where residents can access books, movies, and other materials online, launched today.

The Executive Director of the Library said she hopes to reach people in rural areas, children who are home schooled, and people with disabilities.

During an e-card informational session, community leaders spoke about the importance of all residents being able to access information.

“Now for example, if a person is interested in genealogy, they can use our genealogy databases for free simply by getting and e-card,” said Blane Dessy, Executive Director, Erie County Library.

If you have a traditional library card, you do not need to get an e-card to access the library’s online resources.