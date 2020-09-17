Erie County Library hosting virtual community conversation on improving the quality of life for residents

The Erie County Public Library is inviting stakeholders to attend a virtual community conversation on improving the quality of life for Erie residents.

Yoselin Person was live outside of the Erie County Public Library to tell us what this conversation is all about.

We are seeing a lot of people from different organizations bringing up conversations on diversity.

This meeting that will be happening today will focus on inclusion.

The Erie County Public Library hopes the conversation will help create long-term, far-reaching goals that will impact the communities the library serves.

Many at the library say gaining feedback from the public will help them learn the aspirations that stakeholders have for the community to develop meaningful partnerships that enhance the library’s diversity.

People at the library also hope to have a stronger active relationships with community organizations and members.

The meeting will be virtual at 6 p.m. today. To learn more you can visit Erie County’s website.