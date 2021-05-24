Erie County Library reaches out to community college offering to sign on as partners

Members of the new Erie Community College said that cooperation is the best way to success, especially with other schools and information centers.

To that end, members of the Erie County Library staff reached out to the community college, offering to sign on as partners to make the community college students successful.

For the new college, it’s a chance to tap in to the resources the library has to offer.

“It’s just a wonderful opportunity to both showcase Erie County, the public library, and what the community college stands for which is bringing an affordable, accessible education to students,” said Judith Gay, Interim President of Erie County Community College.

Edinboro and Penn State University will also join the agreement with the community college.