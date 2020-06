Starting June 29th, the Erie County Libraries will be reopening their doors, but not all services are available.

The lobby services that are available include placing holds on books, pick up services, browsing limited materials and fine payments.

Books and videos can still be returned at the outside drop boxes at all library locations.

All returned materials will be quarantined for 72 hours.

If you have any questions feel free to call the Public Library at 814-451-6900.