Erie County Library to hold Banned Book Ball Benefit

Erie County Public Library is anticipating the first fundraiser of its kind for the library, a Banned Book Ball created by the Erie Regional Library Foundation on Saturday, Dec. 11th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Donors can receive a Banned Book Ball tote containing a banned book and themed goodies from local favorites like Art’s Bakery, Pressed, Icing on the Lake, Romolo’s and Pop Luck.

Pop Luck even created a custom flavor of popcorn for the event, a blend of spicy popcorn, pretzels, and chocolate to be named “Popped at Fahrenheit 451.”

Party-sized bags of the themed popcorn will also be exclusively available to donors during the Banned Book Ball event. Preorder your bag in advance at the Erie Regional Library Foundation website.

The Banned Book Ball bag pick-up will take place in the lobby on the campus of Raymond M. Blasco M.D. Memorial Library, 160 E. Front St.

The event is family-friendly and will offer a door prize for the first 24 kids entering the event.

For a $10 donation, online via Paypal, adults can take part in Banned Book Jeopardy to test their knowledge of all things banned books with the winner claiming an autographed book by New York Times Bestselling authors Lauren Willig or Andrew Grant, winner’s choice.

Banned Book Jeopardy with host Jude Shingle will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 16th via Zoom. Email info@erlfoundation.org to sign up for Jeopardy and to get the Zoom link.

Banned book enthusiasts preferring to participate beyond the ball can receive a take-home murder mystery kit for a $5 donation. The kit includes all materials for 1-8 players to participate and can be reserved in advance from the event registration page.

