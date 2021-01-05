Erie County Library to launch new bookmobile

A library on wheels will soon be making stops across the county.

The Erie County Library is launching it’s new bookmobile. Patrons will soon be able to board the new vehicle and use both books and laptops free of charge.

The bookmobile is expected to make stops at more than 30 different locations across Erie County. At each spot, there will be wifi access and mobile printing.

“It gives everybody the opportunity to learn, to explore and ignite new ideas and passion. It’s important to continue traditions,” said Marcus Yuille, Outreach Services Manager at the Erie County Public Library.

The bookmobile is expected to start touring around the county at the end of January.