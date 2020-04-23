Erie County looking forward to possible yellow phase of Governor Tom Wolf’s plan

Erie County could be one of the first counties able to enter into phase yellow based off of Governor Tom Wolf’s plan.

Within the work setting guidelines, businesses must continue tele-work where feasible and businesses with in-person operations must follow business and building safety.

As for social guidelines, large gatherings of more than 25 will be prohibited and in-person retail is allowable. But, the governor explained before he gives the green light for Erie County to move into this phase, the administration will look into what is in close proximity.

“If, all of a sudden, you change that and people are coming in from Cleveland or maybe Buffalo to do some shopping and other things in Erie and then all of a sudden the numbers in Erie look different. These are the kinds of things we have to take into account as we open.” Governor Wolf said.