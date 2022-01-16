Erie County makes preparations for upcoming snow storm

A winter storm warning has been issued for Erie County as the area is expecting more than ten inches overnight.

Here is more on how you and your family can be prepared for the expected upcoming storm.

At the time of reporting the snow has not arrived, however, once it does make an appearance, make sure that you are prepared.

The Erie City Streets Department is working around the clock to ensure that the roads are clear.

You could say that all is calm before the snow storm. Erie County is under a winter storm warning.

According to our Weather Authority Team, five to ten inches of snow is expected with locally higher amounts on Sunday night into Monday morning and throughout the day.

People are preparing by buying necessities to keep safe and warm, but there is always one thing that people are leaving stores with more than anything else.

“It’s mainly been salt. A lot of salt out the doors. I’ve seen a couple of shovels,” said Marc Reinard, Assistant Manager at Valu Home Centers.

Just when people are buying salt, the City of Erie Streets Department is already equipped with salt and brine to help keep the roads clear 24/7.

“We’ve got our crews on our 12 hour snow emergency. We got our first shift working 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and second and third shift combine,” said Jeff Gibbens, Superintendent of Erie City Streets Department.

In preparation for tonight’s storm, you may want to buy a snow shovel to keep in your car and maybe some snow gloves, a roadside assistance kit, or if you get stuck in the show some kitty litter for traction.

“Be prepared. The best thing we can do is have a way to escape right if something happens in any scenario we would like to protect ourselves, so being prepared is best,” said Reinard.

According to Gibbens, one thing people can do during this time is to be helpful and courteous to the crews.

“Gives the trucks time so if you see three trucks in a row don’t be right behind them. If you see trucks going down the street try to yield to them so they can get by. Our goal is to try to get the street open so you can get where you need to go,” said Gibbens.

According to our weather team, the snow accumulation will continue throughout Monday expecting several additional inches possible.

The Erie City Streets Department has 33 trucks moving their way throughout the city that will continue to do so throughout Monday.