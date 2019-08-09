Erie County man dead after cliff jumping in New York

Authorities in Chautauqua County, New York are investigating a drowning that took the life of an Erie County man.

An Erie County man is dead, after drowning in Lake Erie near Ripley, New York. According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Department, it happened near Ripley Beach.

The man was among four people who had gone to the area to go cliff jumping. Authorities were called to the scene for a man in distress after two 19-year-old’s jumped into the water.

One of the 19-year-old’s is from Erie, the other from Waterford. One was found on some rocks at the bottom of the cliff and treated for apparent non-life threatening injuries.

The Sheriff’s Department said the other man had already drowned by the time First Responders arrived on the scene.

The lake waters were very rough Thursday night. The victim’s body has not been recovered.