Erie County man dies after being crushed by ATV

An Erie County man is dead after being crushed by his own ATV.

According to the Erie County Coroner, this happened just before 7 p.m. on December 4th along Half Moon Drive in Wattsburg.

The ATV the victim was riding rolled on top of him and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified as 62-year-old Victor Yost of Corry.

The death has been ruled accidental and no autopsy will be done.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists