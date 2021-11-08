Erie County man facing fine for bringing loaded handgun in carry-on bag at Erie Airport

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie County man is facing a couple thousand dollar fine for bringing a loaded handgun in a carry-on bag at the Erie International Airport.

On Monday, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at the Erie International Airport (ERI) detected a .380 caliber handgun in a carry-on bag of an Erie County man. The gun was loaded with five bullets.

The gun was detected by a TSA officer in the checkpoint X-ray machine. The man now faces a stiff federal financial penalty for carrying a gun to the security checkpoint.

According to TSA, when an individual shows up at a checkpoint with a firearm, the checkpoint lane comes to a standstill until the police resolve the incident. Guns at checkpoints can delay travelers from getting to their gates.

TSA can issue a $3,000 to $13,910 civil penalty to travelers who have loaded guns and gun parts with them at a checkpoint. This applies to travelers with or without concealed gun carry permits because even though an individual may have a concealed carry permit, it does not allow for a firearm to be carried onto an airplane. The complete list of civil penalties is posted online. If a traveler with a gun is a member of TSA PreCheck®, that individual will lose their TSA PreCheck privileges.

Nationwide, TSA officers detected 3,257 firearms on passengers or their carry-on bags at checkpoints last year, although the total number of passengers screened at airport checkpoints across the country fell by 500 million compared to 2019 due to the pandemic. The result was that twice as many firearms per million passengers screened were detected at checkpoints in 2020 compared to 2019. In 2020, TSA caught approximately 10 firearms per million passengers as compared to about five firearms per million passengers in 2019. Of the guns caught by TSA in 2020, about 83 percent were loaded.

