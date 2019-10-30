Erie County meets criteria for community college; decision still to be made by state Board of Education

Erie County meets criteria to have the 15th community college in the Commonwealth.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Education report, Erie County meets the legislative requirements for a standalone community college.

Governor Tom Wolf has expressed his support for adding a 15th community college to the state’s next fiscal-year budget.

The state Board of Education won’t make a decision on the county’s application until next month.

The subcommittee that reviewed the county’s application is expected to make a recommendation to the full Board of Education on November 13th and 14th.

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper says she is feeling very positive that the county’s application will be approved.

“Do we have the population to support it? Do we have the wealth to support it? Are we undeserved? And all of those things were positive,” said Kathy Dahlkemper, Erie County Executive.

