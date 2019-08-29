Erie County mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus

The Erie County Department of Health has confirmed that two mosquito groups collected on August 20 have tested positive for West Nile Virus.

These are the second and third mosquito groups to test positive in Erie County in 2019. One group was collected in Harborcreek, another in southeast Erie.

At this time, no human cases have been reported in Erie County. The Erie County Department of Health will continue to monitor the areas where the groups were collected.

Certain species of mosquitoes carry West Nile virus, which, when transmitted to people, can cause West Nile encephalitis, an infection that can result in an inflammation of the brain.

Anyone can get the virus, but older adults and people with compromised immune systems have the highest risk of developing severe illness because their bodies have a harder time fighting off disease.

The public can reduce the number of mosquitoes around their home and neighborhood by eliminating standing water, in which mosquitoes can breed.

Below are some guidelines for reducing the number of mosquitoes around your home:

 Dispose of any refuse that can hold water—such as tin cans, containers, and in particular used tires. Tires have become the most important mosquito breeding in the country.

 Drill holes in the bottoms of recycling containers, and check uncovered junk piles.

 Clean clogged roof gutters every year, and check storm drains, leaky faucets, and window wells.

 Empty accumulated water from wheelbarrows, boats, cargo trailers, toys, and ceramic pots. If possible, turn them over when not using them.

 Do not allow water to stagnate in birdbaths, ornamental pools, water gardens, and swimming pools or their covers. Ornamental pools can be aerated or stocked with fish. Swimming pools should be cleaned and chlorinated when not in use.

 Products such as “mosquito dunks” can be obtained from garden centers.

 Make sure window and door screens are “bug tight.”

 Use the proper type of light outside: incandescent lights attract mosquitoes, while florescent lights neither attract nor repel mosquitoes.

 Stay indoors at down, dusk, and in the early evening when mosquitoes are most active. If you must go outdoors, wear a long-sleeved shirt and long pants.

 Insect repellents with Deet, when applied (sparingly) to exposed skin, deter mosquitoes from biting. Spray thin clothing with repellent since mosquitoes can bite through it. Be sure to follow all directions on product labels.

 Mosquitoes are repelled by high winds, so electric fans may provide some relief at outdoor events.

More information is available on the website www.westnile.state.pa.us.