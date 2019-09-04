Mosquitoes in Millcreek Township test positive for West Nile Virus

The Erie County Department of Health is confirming that a mosquito group collected in Millcreek on August 29th has come back positive for the West Nile Virus.

Two groups tested earlier in August were found to have West Nile Virus in Harborcreek, the other in the southeast corner of the City of Erie. Now, a group has been found in Millcreek Township.

West Nile is carried by certain types of mosquitoes and can, in severe cases, cause swelling of human brain tissue.

You are asked to dispose of any refuse that can hold water especially old tires. Clean clogged roof gutters and drill small holes in containers or other outside bins that could otherwise hold standing water.

You can find more information at www.westnile.state.pa.us.