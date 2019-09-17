Erie County mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus

The Erie County Health Department confirming that a mosquito group collected in a northwest portion of the City of Erie on September 11th has tested positive for the West Nile Virus, this according to a news release from the Department of Health.

This is the seventh mosquito group to test positive in Erie County in 2019. There have been no human cases reported in Erie County as of now. There will be additional monitoring for mosquitoes done in this area where the mosquito group was collected.

The West Nile Virus, when transmitted to people, can result in an inflammation of the brain. While anyone can get the virus, older adults and people with compromised immune systems have the highest risk of developing severe illnesses.

The public can reduce the number of mosquitoes around their home and neighborhood by eliminating any standing water in which mosquitoes can breed.