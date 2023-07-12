Close-up of a mosquito drinking blood from a man’s hand with its proboscis.

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Mosquitoes in Erie County have tested positive for West Nile Virus, according to the Erie County Department of Health.

Based on their research, a mosquito group collected in Millcreek Township on July 6 tested positive for West Nile virus and was the first group to test positive in Erie County for 2023.

At this time, no human cases have been reported in Erie County.

Additional monitoring for mosquitoes will be done in the area where this mosquito group was collected. Appropriate control work will be conducted, depending on the number and types of mosquitoes that are found.

Certain species of mosquitoes carry West Nile virus. When transmitted to people, this virus can cause West Nile encephalitis, an infection that can result in an inflammation of the brain.

Anyone can get the virus, but older adults and people with compromised immune systems have the highest risk of developing severe illness because their bodies have a harder time fighting off disease.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

To prevent mosquito bites, the Department of Health advises these tips:

Insect repellants with DEET can be applied (sparingly) to exposed skin. Spray thin clothing with repellent since mosquitoes can bite through it. Be sure to follow all directions on product labels

Stay indoors at dawn, dusk, and in the early evening when mosquitoes are most active. If you must go outdoors, wear a long-sleeved shirt and long pants

Use the proper type of lighting outside. Incandescent lights attract mosquitoes, while fluorescent lights neither attract nor repel mosquitoes

Products such as “mosquito dunks” can be obtained from garden centers

Make sure window and door screens are “bug tight”

Mosquitoes are repelled by high winds, so electric fans may provide some relief at outdoor events

Another tip is to reduce the number of mosquitoes by getting rid of standing water, where mosquitoes lay their eggs. For this, try to:

Dispose of any refuse that can hold water—such as tin cans, containers, and, in particular, used tires. Tires have become the most important mosquito breeding site in the country

Drill holes in the bottoms of recycling containers, and check uncovered junk piles

Clean clogged roof gutters every year, and check storm drains, leaky faucets, and window wells

Empty accumulated water from wheelbarrows, boats, cargo trailers, toys, and ceramic pots. If possible, turn them over when not using them

Do not allow water to stagnate in birdbaths, ornamental pools, water gardens, and swimming pools or their covers. Ornamental pools can be aerated or stocked with fish. Swimming pools should be cleaned and chlorinated when not in use

More information is available on the Department of Environmental Protection’s website.