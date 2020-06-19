Erie County moving to green phase on Friday, June 26th

Erie County is among 12 counties in Pennsylvania that will be moving into the green phase, this according to local lawmakers.

This is set to take place on Friday, June 26th.

The 11 other counties moving to green in addition to Erie County: Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Erie, Lancaster, Lackawanna, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, Philadelphia and Susquehanna counties.

Work and Congregate Setting Restrictions in the Green Phase:

Continued Telework Strongly Encouraged

Businesses with in-person operations must follow updated business and building safety requirements

All businesses operating at 50% occupancy in the yellow phase may increase to 75% occupancy

Child care may open complying with guidance

Congregate care restrictions in place

Prison and hospital restrictions determined by individual facilities

Schools subject to CDC and Commonwealth Guidance

Social Restrictions:

Large gatherings of more than 250 prohibited

Restaurants and bars open at 50% occupancy

Personal Care Services (Including hair salons and barber shops) open at 50% occupancy and by appointment only

Indoor recreation, health and wellness facilities, and personal care services (such as gyms and spas) open at 50% occupancy with appointments strongly encouraged

All entertainment (such as casinos, theaters, and shopping malls) open at 50% occupancy. Construction activity may return to full capacity with continued implementation of protocols.

Erie’s State Representatives have all issued statements in response to this news.

“To say that this has been a trying period for Erie is an understatement,” Rep. Ryan Bizzarro said. “It’s hard to remember a time when our community’s endurance and patience were tested more severely, or for so long. Our delegation fought hard to move Erie to green, but ultimately, it was the people of Erie, doing their part to slow the spread of the virus, that made the difference. To be sure, we face a long road ahead. But, with the rest of our businesses soon free to reopen, a community ready and willing to support them and a small business grant program on the horizon, we will soon be forging a path to revitalization.”

“We fought for weeks to move Erie to green, and the announcement today that this is finally happening is the best possible news we could have received. The pandemic and related shutdowns stopped our economy in its tracks, placed a huge burden on business owners and working families, and left many in our community feeling isolated. Getting into the green will help change all that by lifting most restrictions.” said Rep. Bob Merski.

“Businesses already running at 50% occupancy will be able to run at 75% occupancy; barbershops and hair and nail salons will be able to start taking appointments; and gyms, spas, restaurants and bars will open their doors at 50% occupancy, along with casinos, theaters and malls. With a gradual return to a new normal, our community will start feeling like a community again. I’m urging everyone to continue wearing masks and practicing social distancing, which will be key to our remaining open.”

“This pandemic has been brutal, hitting our working families and mom-and-pop businesses especially hard. Now, we are on the verge of going green and returning to full open status. By this time next week, more of our community will begin pulsing with activity.” Rep. Pat Harkins said. “As we take those next steps forward, it’s critical to remember that the virus is still very much alive and well. The good news is that we know how to control its spread – through wearing masks, practicing social distancing and following health directives – and we need to keep that going. If we let down our guard, we give the virus a foothold to re-surge, and our community has fought too hard to allow that to happen.”