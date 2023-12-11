Harrisburg, PA (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) – Both an Erie museum and historical society received thousands in grant funding from the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC).

PHMC awarded nearly $2 million in Cultural and Historical Support Grants to 158 eligible museums and official county historical societies from 58 Pennsylvania counties.

The goal of the Cultural and Historical Support Grant program is to strengthen Pennsylvania’s museum community. PHMC supports museums and official county historical societies that are not supported by other state agency funding programs.

Erie County received the following grants:

Erie County Historical Society (DBA Hagen History Center) – $16,676

expERIEnce Children’s Museum – $10,235

The historical society will use the money for their new “Yellow House” that opened up this year and for operational needs. Meanwhile, the children’s museum plans to use the funds to upkeep their world-class exhibits as well as general operations.

“It’s always nice to be recognized by anybody, and as you know, not everybody gets every grant you apply for. When we do get one, we are very grateful. We are very grateful to PHMC and anybody else who gives us grants,” said Pam Parker, project manager at the Hagen History Center.

To be eligible for a PHMC grant, an organization must meet certain financial requirements, as well as employ at least one full-time professional staff person.

For more information, you can visit the PHMC’s website.