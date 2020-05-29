Erie County not among 16 counties moving to green phase

16 Pennsylvania counties will be moving into the green phase next week, but Erie County will not be one of them.

During the Erie County COVID-19 briefing, Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper says state officials told her that we are not ready to go green. She says the decision is frustrating because she believes Erie County is ready to go green.

Dahlkemper admitted that differs from the opinion of the Erie County Health Department, saying they look at the situation through a public health lens only, while she has to consider a wider range of factors.

The reasons cited by the state were the increase in the number of cases and a lack of contact training.

“I do respect the authorities making those decisions and I understand it’s up to every one of us to make this happen, the going to green. We all as a community must make a sacrifice right now.” Dahlkemper said.

The County Executive says that she sees too many people not social distancing and not wearing a mask. She is urging everyone to return to the behavior that allowed Erie County to be among the first in the yellow phase.

You can watch a full replay of today’s COVID-19 briefing right here.