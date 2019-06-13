Erie County Officials comment on ratification of Wabtec Contract

After a daylong vote, union members officially say yes to a four-year contract agreement with Wabtec.

UE Local 506 and 618 members reached an agreement with Wabtec after months of negotiations and a nine-day strike. This means about 1,700 jobs willl be staying in the Erie area and County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper says that’s a win.

She added there has always been a level of uncertainty revolving around GE and whether or not they will stay in the county. She says now we officially know that wabtec will be in the are for at least four more years. Dahlkemper also giving praise to wabtec and the union workers for their hard work when trying to reach an agreement.