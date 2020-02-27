Erie County officials discussing coronavirus and what Erie residents need to know about the disease

Leaders of Erie County joined together to explain what residents need to know about the Coronavirus.

According to County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper, there aren’t any known cases of the coronavirus of this in Erie County or in the surrounding area. The health department explained their focus is now on educating travelers about symptoms of the disease and how to protect themselves.

“Symptoms we are most concerned about are a higher fever above 100.4 and a cough. If you combine those symptoms with travel to an area where there is a known identified disease, that’s when we’re really encouraging people to seek medical assessment.” said Char Barringer, Erie County Department of Health.

Dahlkemper went onto explain the county has met internally to be prepared if a suspected case comes to Erie.