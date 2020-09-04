Erie County officials exploring policy aimed to eliminate racism throughout county

There is a push from County Council and the County Executive’s office to end racism throughout Erie County.

The six-month policy would give council members the chance to research ways to eliminate racism.

If passed, council members are expected to discuss strategies and implement programs Erie County residents can take part in.

The policy would tackle issues like education, health care, affordable housing, transportation, well-paying jobs and opportunities to own a business for disadvantaged communitites.

The County Executive’s office says they will review updates ever six months to adjust and fix any issues presented.

“It’s important that all people have the ability to live a good quality of life. If racism is a layer that prevents them from doing that, then we have to do everything we can to stop that.” said County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper.

County Council members are expected to vote on a resolution this Tuesday.