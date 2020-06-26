Erie County officials reflect on challenges faced during COVID-19 pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has created challenges for everyone. Erie County and public leadership is no exemption.

JET 24 Action News sat down with Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and Director of Health Melissa Lyon to look back at obstacles faced.

From facing an invisible enemy, implementing preventative mitigation efforts, to backlash as the community grows impatient.

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and Public Health Director Melissa Lyon have faced many obstacles during the COVID-19 pandemic head on. From the start, both agree that saying communication was mixed between the state and local government, but that is to be expected.

“In a pandemic, we should expect that information is going to change. Each time we’re given new advice and guidance is because we’re doing better and better each time.” Lyon said.

The confusion causing backlash from county residents, Dahlkemper saying she knows she can’t please everyone, having a job to do.

“I have to just know that I’m doing the best I can right now and the best with all the knowledge in front of me, I’m making the best decisions that I can for this community.” Dahlkemper said.

Many obstacles were faced from communication– continuously changing information from a federal to local levels. Dahlkemper saying this showed to country’s significant lack of funding in public health.

“I also think because our country, state, local hasn’t invested in public health in many decades, the way they should have, we were not prepared.” Dahlkemper said.

Lyon faced with decisions outside of her traditional view.

“We advise on public health and health outcomes. We do things from a traditional disease perspective. I’m not trained in economy, I’m not really rained in politics. To pull that three-legged stool together and say ‘What’s the balance?’ I don’t know that I necessarily have the core confidence in that.” Lyon said.

Early on in the pandemic, County Executive Dahlkemper faced questions when a photo surfaced of her with family members in New York state, something she says was hurtful.

“I know how to deal with some very personal things. I’m the kind of person who takes things head on. I thought there is no sense in just sweeping it under the carpet. We’re going to bring it up, talk about it and move on.” Dahlkemper said.

Dahlkemper says it hasn’t stopped her from leading.

“I’m just honored that I can at least play a part in keeping our community safer.” Dahlkemper said.

As we enter the green phase, Lyon saying one last message:

“Green is not going back to normal. It’s going to the new normal. We have to continue to mask and be very cognizant of how many times we gather with people.

You can watch the full interviews with County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and Melissa Lyon below.