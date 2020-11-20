Erie County officials urging residents to slow down spread following record number of COVID-19 cases

Erie County reaching a new high Friday when it reported a one-day record of 197 new COVID-19 cases. The county now exceeding 4,000 positive cases since March.

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper saying as the COVID-19 number continues to soar, it’s taking her breath away, adding this current surge is something they never thought would happen, saying Erie County’s community spread is out of control.

Dahlkemper is now asking residents to not travel, mask up, and keep distant from people they do not live with.

Her fear is more deaths and overwhelming hospitals. As of Friday afternoon, there are 74 hospitalized cases of COVID-19 with six on ventilators.

“Controlling the virus, stopping this surge that we are seeing comes up to the people of Erie County. What will you do this weekend to stop the surge? What will you do to really have that social responsibility?” Dahlkemper said.

“I think we’ll hit 200. I think we’re more keen and aware of the symptoms right now. I think people are reaching out to providers as we’ve been asking them to do, to seek testing to verify.” said Emily Shears, Epidemiologist at UPMC Hamot.